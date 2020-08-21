Cape Girardeau Public Schools employees earn CPR, AED, first aid certifications

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If there’s an emergency at any Cape Girardeau Public School, every staff member’s now certified to step in.
“This is just another layer of protection for our students,” said Mandy Keys, Cape Girardeau Public Schools assistant superintendent of special services.
All district employees attended training to get certified in CPR, AED and first aid.
“This just puts more people into our schools, that should there be an emergency can react quickly. And safety and security of our students is always our number one concern,” said Keys.
According to Keys, it’s the first time every staff member will be certified. The Stop School Violence Threat Assessment Grant funded by the Department of Justice and Bureau of Justice Assistance made the training possible.
“The teachers are very receptive, and they’re willing to learn, and they see how important it is,” said Dana Deisher, Cape Central Junior High lead nurse. “I think it’s more important that they want to get involved when people go down.”
“We’re not going to be waiting on 911 if we have a student that’s having trouble breathing or a student that’s choking. We’re going to be able to actively engage with that student and help save lives,” said Keys.
The staff members’ new knowledge will benefit others who aren’t a part of the school district as well.
“We’re gonna be releasing 700 plus individuals into the community that are now trained in case there were an emergency in the community,” said Keys.
The grant also provides more training for school resource officers and an opportunity to attend a mental health conference in Washington, D.C. and covers trauma-informed training.
