Cape Girardeau Public Schools create movie for start of school year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools put together a movie ahead of their return to class.
The movie, called “Get Back to Their Future,” has a Back to the Future theme.
The school district will start the new semester on Monday, August 24. You can click here to read the full re-entry plan.
Parents have the choice of sending their kids to class for traditional learning or doing online lessons. They’re also urged to drive kids to class if possible to avoid overcrowding on school buses.
