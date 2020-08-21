Bi-County Health Dept. reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, August 21.
They said the new cases are being isolated. They include:
- Females: one in their 20s, one in their 30s and two in their 50s
- Males: one in their 30s
They are believed to have acquired the virus through either local contact with known cases, social gatherings, church settings, events or through transmission in the community.
As of Friday, there have been a total of 690 confirmed cases in Williamson County, including nine deaths, and 276 in Franklin County, including one death. Recovered cases include 375 in Williamson County and 174 in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.