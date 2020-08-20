What you need to know Aug. 20

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Aug. 20.
A light jacket may be needed this morning. Wake-up temps will be in the 50s and low 60s.
This afternoon will be sunny and slightly warmer with highs ranging from the low-to-mid 80s.
Humidity will also be slightly higher.
Tonight will be one of the last cooler evenings with temps in the low 60s.
Friday afternoon shower and storm chances increase for western Kentucky and Tennessee. Some activity could push further into southern Illinois and the Bootheel.
Storms will not be severe, but heavy downpours are likely.
The weekend will be slightly warmer and more humid. Chances for isolated storms also return.
- Kamala Harris has made history as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party’s presidential ticket.
- Public schools in three southeast Missouri counties will divvy up about 90-thousand masks from the State of Missouri Emergency Management Agency.
- Senator Roy Blunt announced nearly $3 million will be invested to expand broadband in rural areas of Cape Girardeau County to help close the digital divide.
- Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week
- A Tennessee teenager has been indicted on felony murder and other charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whose disappearance prompted a search across three states.
- A Poplar Bluff man was sentenced to 32 years in prison for shooting at law enforcement.
- Hasbro Inc. is recalling a pair of Nerf Super Soakers due to the levels of lead in the ink used on the toys.
- President Trump publicly called for a boycott of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.‘s products after the company called Make America Great Again attire “unacceptable.”
- The owner of a Mississippi restaurant, Sweetie Pie’s, has been charged with conspiracy in an alleged murder for hire plot in the death of his nephew.
