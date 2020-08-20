Warming trend expected, along with some thunderstorm chances

A few early evening thunderstorms possible in parts of Tennessee, but the rest of the Heartland is dry, and will stay dry. We are tracking stickier weather and a better chance for rain as we head into Friday and Saturday. Scattered storms are expected both Friday and Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Best chances for that activity will be in the southeastern half of the Heartland. There is a better chance you will stay dry and sunny in our northwestern counties. Lows tonight won’t be quite as cool as we felt this morning. There will still be couple scattered 50s in our northern counties, but more lower to mid 60s expected for much of the Heartland. Highs will top out in the lower to mid 80s on Friday, and it will be a touch stickier too. A similar forecast expected Saturday. Then much of the next week looks dry with hotter and more humid weather returning.