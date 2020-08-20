Trail of Tears State Park, Bollinger Mill State Historic Site to host public meeting

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Representatives from Missouri State Parks invited the public to an informational meeting on Thursday, September 3.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.on the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse lawn, located at 100 Court Street in Jackson.
The public can share comments and ask questions about Trail of Tears State Park and Bollinger Mill State Historic Site and their operations.
The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Face coverings are encouraged.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.