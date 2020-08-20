St. Francois County Commission issues face covering recommendation

St. Francois County Commission issues face covering recommendation
The local hospital in St. Francois County is nearing capacity, this can negatively impact all persons needing care. (Source: Pixabay)
By Ashley Smith | August 20, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 3:53 PM

ST. FRANCOIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Presiding Commissioner of St. Francois County, Harold Gallaher, has issued a “strong” face covering recommendation.

Gallaher states that many private businesses currently require face coverings, and their use should be voluntarily spread to all other public spaces.

The local hospital in St. Francois County is nearing capacity, this can negatively impact all persons needing care.

The commissioner continues, stating that COVID-19 cases in the county are rapidly increasing, that masks could help prevent another shutdown.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY MASKS RECOMMENDATION
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY MASKS RECOMMENDATION (Source: ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY)

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.