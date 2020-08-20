St. Francois County Commission issues face covering recommendation

ST. FRANCOIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Presiding Commissioner of St. Francois County, Harold Gallaher, has issued a “strong” face covering recommendation.
Gallaher states that many private businesses currently require face coverings, and their use should be voluntarily spread to all other public spaces.
The local hospital in St. Francois County is nearing capacity, this can negatively impact all persons needing care.
The commissioner continues, stating that COVID-19 cases in the county are rapidly increasing, that masks could help prevent another shutdown.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.