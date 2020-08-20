Southern Illinois nursing homes and assisted living facilities to receive face masks

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Friends of Taiwan Foundation with State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg), Representative Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) and Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) are distributing masks to nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the 59th Senate District.
The Foundation provided 15,000 masks that will be distributed throughout the district to help vital personnel and vulnerable seniors.
”The COVID-19 health crisis is a global pandemic that has impacted the lives of people all over the world. While the health crisis has created far-reaching and widespread challenges for so many people, the ongoing health pandemic has also proven to bring people together as well,” said Sen. Fowler. “I want to thank the Friends of Taiwan Foundation for this generous mask donation. With their help, we are able to help ensure our senior citizens and the hardworking staff at these facilities have the access to critical personal protection equipment. It is a true blessing.”
Sen. Fowler and Rep. Windhorst distributed masks on Aug. 18 to facilities and nursing homes in Harrisburg, Marion, Metropolis, Rosiclare and Ridgway.
On August 21, Sen. Fowler and Rep. Severin will be distributing the remaining masks to sites in Marion, Energy, Herrin, Johnston City, West Frankfort and Benton.
”I want to thank Senator Fowler and Representative Windhorst for working to bring important PPE materials to front line workers. Thank you to Friends of Taiwan for their partnership as well,” said Rep. Severin. “Working together we can and will make it to the other side of the COVID-19 crisis.”
”It was a pleasure to join with Friends of Taiwan and Senator Fowler and Rep. Severin to distribute face masks to health care and frontline employees,” said Rep. Windhorst. “I am honored to join with folks that care deeply about the safety and health of the citizens of Southern Illinois.”
”Not only are we continuing our efforts to build a relationship between our organization and the communities of Southern Illinois, but we were able to provide access to critical supplies to the region’s many nursing home and assisted living facilities,” said Marc Chang the Founder of Olive Branch International Education Services and member of the Friends of Taiwan Foundation. ”We were excited to be able to pursue this partnership and bring these resources to the region.”The Friends of Taiwan is a non-profit organization which promotes an exchange of ideas between citizens in the US and Taiwan.
