SIU launches COVID-19 tracker website

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale has launched a website that will show the number of active, positive COVID-19 cases of students, faculty and staff on campus.
Cases will be confirmed by the Jackson County Health Department.
Those that contract COVID-19 must to let the health department know they’re affiliated with SIU to be counted correctly.
The university plans to post new information weekly.
Since information is reported based on residency, students numbers are divided by whether they live on or off campus.
Contact tracing will be conducted by the Jackson County Health Department.
Those who have been exposed will be contacted by representatives of the health department and given instructions.
