Sikeston man sentenced to 69 months for felon firearm possession

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Corey E. Turner, Jr., age 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was sentenced to serve a total of 69 months (5.75 years) in federal prison.
Turner pled guilty to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, on July 28, 2019, law enforcement officers were sent to the 800 block of William Street in the City of Sikeston where gun shots were reportedly fired.
Numerous subjects fled from the scene as officers arrived, including Turner.
Officers subsequently discovered a firearm on top of a tire of a nearby parked vehicle, which is described as a Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol.
The pistol had a high-capacity magazine loaded with 23 rounds of ammunition.
The investigation later revealed Turner’s DNA was present on the pistol.
Turner was prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law because he is a convicted felon, including a 2011 federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute cocaine for which he was sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison.
Turner had just been released from prison for that conviction on June 7, 2019, less than two months before the new offense.
