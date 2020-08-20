S7HD reports 1 new death related to COVID-19, 7 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven is reporting one new death as a result of COVID-19 in the region. She was from Pope County.
There have been 22 deaths related to COVID-19.
On August 4, S7HD reported the death of a male from Union County. After further investigation by IDPH, it was determined that COVID-19 was not the cause of death
Southern Seven confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total to 675 cases.
Southern Seven Health Department S7HD is also reporting five new recovered cases of COVID-19.
Currently, there are 556 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
