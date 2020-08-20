S7HD reports 1 new death related to COVID-19, 7 new cases

By Ashley Smith | August 20, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 4:43 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven is reporting one new death as a result of COVID-19 in the region. She was from Pope County.

There have been 22 deaths related to COVID-19.

On August 4, S7HD reported the death of a male from Union County. After further investigation by IDPH, it was determined that COVID-19 was not the cause of death

Southern Seven confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total to 675 cases.

Southern Seven Health Department S7HD is also reporting five new recovered cases of COVID-19.

Currently, there are 556 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.

