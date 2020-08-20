Service worker hit, injured by car backing out of driveway

By Marsha Heller | August 20, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 12:18 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews were called to a driveway on Tree Lane in rural Jackson, Missouri in reference to a driver backing over a person.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver did not see a service man when they backed out of their driveway on Thursday morning.

The worker was pinned between the car and his service truck.

An ambulance transported the worker to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

MSHP said the crash is under investigation.

Fruitland firefighters and Cape County Private Ambulance also responded to the scene.

