Sen. Majority Leader McConnell visits western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was in western Kentucky on Thursday, August 20.
In Paducah, he visited healthcare workers at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Next, the senator visited Mayfield to thank area law enforcement for their service to the community.
Senator McConnell then visited Murray to thank health care workers on the frontline at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
All three locations received money from the CARES Act, totaling $35 million.
Senate candidate Amy McGrath visited Paducah in July. She met with Rev. Kempton D. Baldridge and toured Seamen’s Church Institute.
It was her first visit to western Kentucky since securing the Democratic nomination in June.
