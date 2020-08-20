Reynolds Co. Health Dept. reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, August 20.
They said the new cases were in direct contact with another positive case.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 19.
The health department urged the public to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions.
If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance.
