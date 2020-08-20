One Of The Coolest Mornings All Week

Temperatures even cooler this morning with more seeing the 50s and low 60s. Mostly clear skies will keep cooler temps around so a light jacket may be needed. By the afternoon, sun will take over once again. It will be a few degrees warmer today ranging from the low to mid 80s during the afternoon. Slightly more cloud cover will cover our southeastern areas through tonight. Tonight will be one of the last cooler evenings with temps in the low 60s.