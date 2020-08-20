3 off-campus SIU students positive for COVID-19

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University reports three off-campus students are COVID-19 positive.
That’s as of Thursday, August 20.
SIU launched its Active COVID-19 Cases site on Thursday.
According to Rae Goldsmith with SIU, it’s up to individuals to let the health department know they’re affiliated with SIU. That means if a student or faculty member does not tell the health department they work/attend class there, they won’t be counted.
As of now, she said the plan was to update the numbers weekly.
