3 off-campus SIU students positive for COVID-19

Southern Illinois University reports three off-campus students are COVID-19 positive. (Source: Colin Baillie)
By Amber Ruch | August 20, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 3:30 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University reports three off-campus students are COVID-19 positive.

That’s as of Thursday, August 20.

SIU launched its Active COVID-19 Cases site on Thursday.

According to Rae Goldsmith with SIU, it’s up to individuals to let the health department know they’re affiliated with SIU. That means if a student or faculty member does not tell the health department they work/attend class there, they won’t be counted.

As of now, she said the plan was to update the numbers weekly.

