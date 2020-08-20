1,832 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

IDPH is reporting a total of 213,721 cases of COVID-19, including 7,833 deaths. (Source: WTVM)
By Amber Ruch | August 20, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 1:39 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,832 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, August 20, including 27 additional deaths.

Some Heartland residents were included in the newly reported deaths:

  • Jefferson County - a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s, two women in their 90s and a man in his 90s
  • Perry County - a woman in her 80s
  • Williamson County - a woman in her 50s

As of Wednesday night, 1,519 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 357 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Currently, 3,541,183 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.

