Mo. Dept. of Health and Senior Services seeks guidance on confidential medical marijuana info.

“The Department shall maintain the confidentiality of reports or other information obtained from an applicant or license containing any individualized data, information, or records related to the licensee or its operation, including sales information, financial records, tax returns, credit reports, cultivation information, testing results, and security information and plans, or revealing any patient information, or any other records that are exempt from public inspection pursuant to state or federal law...”

Article XIV Section 1.3.(5) of the Missouri Constitution