Mo. Dept. of Health and Senior Services seeks guidance on confidential medical marijuana info.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recently sought a judicial order in the Cole County Circuit Court on whether it should continue protecting the confidentiality of business and trade secrets.
“The Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation is committed to implementing the Missouri Constitution, whether to meet the strict timelines it set out for issuing medical marijuana licenses or protecting confidentiality,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “Our constitutional obligation leads us today to request the courts help provide clarity as to whether Missouri businesses and patients can expect their information to remain confidential.”
Fraker said there were more applicants than there were medical marijuana facility licenses. He said some of those applicants are now pursuing their competitors’ business and proprietary secrets through the appeal process.
On November 6, 2018, Missouri voters passed Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution, which established a medical marijuana program in the state. The article requires DHSS to protect the trade secrets of medical marijuana businesses, as well as patients’ information by keeping that information confidential.
The Administrative Hearing Commission, the administrative agency charged with hearing the medical marijuana licensing appeals, recently ruled that the confidentiality provision in Article XIV did not prevent litigents from compelling DHSS to disclose trade secrets or other proprietary information submitted by other businesses.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.