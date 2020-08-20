Kansas City Chiefs discourage fans from wearing headdresses, American Indian-themed face paint

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Chiefs organization announced it is discouraging fans from wearing headdresses and American Indian-themed face paint in the stadium.
In a statement on Thursday, August 20, the Kansas City Chiefs said it collaborated with the American Indian Community Working Group, and expanded efforts through consultation with a national organization that works closely on issues affecting American Indian people and tribes.
Based on those conversations, as well as the work they did alongside the local working group over the past six years, they adopted new measures and policies going forward.
They include:
- While they have discouraged fans from wearing headdresses for several years, effective immediately, fans will be prohibited from wearing headdresses into the stadium
- Face painting is still allowed for all fans, but any face paint that is styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions will be prohibited
- Fans will be asked to remove any American Indian-themed face paint prior to passing security screening outside the stadium
- The organization is engaged in a thorough review process of the Arrowhead Chop and plan to have additional discussions in the future
- They are exploring all options for a modified engagement moment from the Drum Deck that maintains a unifying effect between fans and players but better represents the spiritual significance of the drum in American Indian cultures
- This includes discussions around how to shift the focus of the drum to something that symbolizes the heartbeat of the stadium
- As allowed by NFL guidelines and the City of Kansas City Health Department for the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season, they will continue with many of the traditions that they have introduced over the past six years, including the Blessing of the Four Directions, the Blessing of the Drum, as well as inviting members of tribes with a historic connection to the region to participate in their American Indian Heritage Month Game
- They are exploring the creation of a more formalized education program with input from both their local and national partners
“We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders,” the organization said. “It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future.”
