Graves County Sheriff warns of utility scam

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam that is circulating through the area involving a threat to cut off water or electricity services.
The scammer has contacted some area residents and identified themselves as an employee of a local utility company.
The scammers then tell the potential victim that they must pay a fee immediately over the phone or their water or electric service will be cut off in 30 minutes.
If you receive one of these calls please immediately hang up.
If you feel you need to check the status of your account please contact your local utility company.
Scammers frequently use computer programs or apps to “spoof” their phone numbers.
The number that call you may appear to be a phone number connected to a local utility company.
