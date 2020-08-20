Graves County Health Department announces 8 more cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announced eight more cases of COVID-19 in the county.
This brings the total to 609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Graves County.
“When I am out, I see so many people standing apart, wearing mask and using good preventative practices. Thank you!” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“Our community has really stepped up again. It certainly shows.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
