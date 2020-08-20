Gov. Pritzker declares a statewide day of remembrance in honor of former Gov. James R. Thompson

By Ashley Smith | August 19, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 11:39 PM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker issued a proclamation declaring a statewide day of remembrance in honor of the passing of former Governor James ‘Big Jim’ Thompson.

There is a virtual guidebook for Illinois residents to electronically sign and comment.

“Today, as a state, we mourn the passing of former Governor Jim Thompson and I invite residents across the state to sign the virtual guestbook with their favorite memory of Governor Thompson,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “‘Big Jim’ lived a big life and got big things done for Illinois. But perhaps most importantly, he was a kind and decent man who set the standard for what public service can and should look like in our state. May his memory be for a blessing.”  

Governor Pritzker also ordered that the flags be lowered to half staff in honor of the former governor.

