First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

An upper low over the lower Mississippi Valley looks to drift northward and weaken over the next few days. This will bring more moisture/clouds and at least a chance of showers and thunderstorms to parts of the Heartland Friday into Saturday. The best rain chances look to be in Ky, Tn and SE Illinois…maybe the Missouri Bootheel…but even here rain chances are looking pretty spotty. By the end of the weekend we’ll be ridging out for a few days, with mainly sunny and seasonably hot/humid conditions. Another cold front is possible late next week….which for some areas could be the next real chance of rain.