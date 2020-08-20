First Alert: Cool morning, slightly warmer afternoon

(KFVS) - A light jacket may be needed this morning. Wake-up temps will be in the 50s and low 60s.
This afternoon will be sunny and slightly warmer with highs ranging from the low-to-mid 80s.
Humidity will also be slightly higher.
Tonight will be one of the last cooler evenings with temps in the low 60s.
Friday afternoon shower and storm chances increase for western Kentucky and Tennessee. Some activity could push further into southern Illinois and the Bootheel.
Storms will not be severe, but heavy downpours are likely.
The weekend will be slightly warmer and more humid. Chances for isolated storms also return.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.