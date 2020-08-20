Deployed Illinois Army National Guard solders to receive combat service patch

“The awarding of the shoulder sleeve insignia for wartime service, better known as the combat patch, is a tradition that first began during the Revolutionary War under General George Washington,” Lt. Col. Gregory P. Settle, of Effingham, Illinois, Commander of the 2-130th, told the nearly 400 Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers taking part in the ceremony. “It is an honor to receive a combat patch and your work here has earned you that honor.”