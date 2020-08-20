Deployed Illinois Army National Guard solders to receive combat service patch

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The 130th Infantry Regiment, based in Marion, Illinois, with units in West Frankfort, Mount Vernon, Litchfield and Effingham, Illinois, has received combat patches for their overseas deployment.
“The awarding of the shoulder sleeve insignia for wartime service, better known as the combat patch, is a tradition that first began during the Revolutionary War under General George Washington,” Lt. Col. Gregory P. Settle, of Effingham, Illinois, Commander of the 2-130th, told the nearly 400 Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers taking part in the ceremony. “It is an honor to receive a combat patch and your work here has earned you that honor.”
The Army combat patch, officially known as the ‘shoulder sleeve insignia-former wartime service,’ acknowledges the soldiers’ participation in combat operations.
Soldiers must serve in a theater or an area of operation designated as a hostile environment or serving during a war period as declared by Congress, to be eligible for the combat patch,
“The rituals of significant events mark those important life moments and etch them into our collective memories,” said Settle. “Your actions have helped ensure stability in the region and the relationship between the United States and our hosts remains strong and infallible.”
