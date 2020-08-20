Congressman Jason Smith tours Scott Co. as part of Ag Summit

“It’s the best way to solve the problems that our constituents are facing,” Smith said. “Whether it’s a small business or a small family farm, we compile a list of all the concerns at the end of visiting all 30 counties to figure out how we can address them. Whether it’s a legislative perspective, whether its working with the administration through regulations, or whether its partnering with our state Reps. and Senators and the governor to address these issues, it’s the best way to serve your bosses.”