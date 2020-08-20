Congressman Jason Smith tours Scott Co. as part of Ag Summit

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Congressman Jason Smith met with constituents in southeast Missouri as part of an annual Ag Summit.
On Thursday, August 20 he was in Scott County. He used the time to meet with people and promote the agriculture industry.
“It’s the best way to solve the problems that our constituents are facing,” Smith said. “Whether it’s a small business or a small family farm, we compile a list of all the concerns at the end of visiting all 30 counties to figure out how we can address them. Whether it’s a legislative perspective, whether its working with the administration through regulations, or whether its partnering with our state Reps. and Senators and the governor to address these issues, it’s the best way to serve your bosses.”
He said big concerns this year include the trade agreement with China, unemployment, health care and COVID-19.
