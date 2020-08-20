18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Murray State University students, staff

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University reported 18 cases of COVID-19 among its students and staff.
As of August 19, the University said the Calloway County Health Department reported 18 total confirmed cases: 14 students and four faculty/staff.
Murray State maintains a page to inform the campus and broader community about the number of COVID-19 cases.
According to the Calloway County Health Department, the county has 321 total cases of COVID-19, with 267 cases fully recovered, 45 isolated at home, three hospitalized and six deaths.
