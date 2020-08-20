Cape Girardeau Confederate Monument has been removed

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As of Wednesday afternoon, the Confederate monument was visibly missing from Ivers Square.
City Manager Molly Mehner said with all the construction happening in the area, and the vote to move the monument, the timing was right to relocate it.
“So, you can see it has been removed from this spot. It has been put in a secure city facility for storage, and in another month or so we will be returning to the city council with some options as to where it might go permanently.”
Mehner said that in the next month or so, the city will have another meeting to discuss the future of the monument, where the public’s input is welcome.
