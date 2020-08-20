Codefi expands digital workforce and economy development programs to west Kentucky

“We went to work putting to use the decades of experience we had as entrepreneurs and drawing from the best practices across the country to develop, deliver, and support the programs and structures that work together as a comprehensive system to expand the digital economy. That evolving model has helped support 50 new companies that have created nearly 200 jobs and attracted over $20 million in equity capital,” he added.”This moment is a beginning for the region, but also marks the culmination of years of work to get to this point,” said Monica Bilak, formerly Sprocket Board Chair and now GroWest Regional Director. “I became aware of the amazing work Codefi was doing in Cape about three years ago,” she said. “I reached out and we realized something similar could work in Paducah. We’ve been partnering to make it happen ever since,” she said.