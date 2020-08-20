Codefi expands digital workforce and economy development programs to west Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Officials from Codefi, Sprocket, and local government supporters launched the expansion of Codefi’s digital workforce and economy development programs in Paducah and McCracken County, Kentucky.
The group announced the formal partnership and their plans to launch economic development programs aimed at growing the digital economy, training digital workers, providing capital to early-stage tech businesses, and attract and provide support to new tech-based businesses.
This work is supported by the McCracken County Public Library, The City of Paducah, and McCracken County Fiscal Court.
“When we launched Codefi several years ago in Cape Girardeau we had the same ambitions as the group of leaders here in Paducah - to eliminate the skills and opportunity gaps preventing our workers and entrepreneurs from participating in the digital economy,” said Dr. James Stapleton, co-founder of Codefi.
“We went to work putting to use the decades of experience we had as entrepreneurs and drawing from the best practices across the country to develop, deliver, and support the programs and structures that work together as a comprehensive system to expand the digital economy. That evolving model has helped support 50 new companies that have created nearly 200 jobs and attracted over $20 million in equity capital,” he added.”This moment is a beginning for the region, but also marks the culmination of years of work to get to this point,” said Monica Bilak, formerly Sprocket Board Chair and now GroWest Regional Director. “I became aware of the amazing work Codefi was doing in Cape about three years ago,” she said. “I reached out and we realized something similar could work in Paducah. We’ve been partnering to make it happen ever since,” she said.
Codefi will deliver many of its existing and new programs in Paducah.
“There is really no better time to focus on growing the tech-based economy,” said John Truitt, Sprocket Board Chair and co-founder of Kalleo, a company located in downtown Paducah that provides network management solutions, cloud-based services, and outsourced network monitoring and help desk support to corporations across the country.
“I know from experience that the tech industry is thriving, even through the tough challenges we face with COVID-19,” Truitt said. “If we are ever going to do it, the time is absolutely now, and Codefi is the right partner, with real successes under their belt,” he added. “I am confident that, together, we can make this happen for Paducah.”Codefi is also working with federal, state, and local partners to expand its successful work across southern Missouri and West Kentucky.
"Maybe now more than ever, there is a critical need and opportunity to put our citizens back to work with new skills working in resilient, high-growth, high-pay occupations, and to build and attract the technical companies that will employee them as migration out of complicated, expensive metros fuel the resurgence of Rural America'" said Stapleton.