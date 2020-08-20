Challenges of virtual learning during a pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Wednesday marked the first day of the new school year at Saxony Lutheran.
Principal Mark Ruark said they are ready to move classes online if needed, and they found out last spring that comes with its own challenges.
"We did have some students with internet difficulties and having them finding a place so they can access WiFi was a challenge," he said.
Now, if a student can’t connect to the WiFi, technology director Tali Beaudean said her team is only a call away.
“In the tech department, we are able to stream with them or have a phone call with that student,” Beaudean said.
And she said they can walk them through the steps.
“The advice on that would be to first turn off the WiFi, down in the notification section of windows, which is what we use. Turn that off, and if it doesn’t pop back I’m probably going to need to remote into the computer,” she said.
Ruark said they also have a plan to make sure a bad connection doesn’t short circuit a student’s assignment.
”Our staff will record their lessons then the students will go to where they can get WiFi download their lesson and then they can go back home,” she said.
Whether it’s in-person or online, Ruark said they remain focused on having a successful school year.
“You know, I think one of the things we learned in education over the last five or six months is that flexibility is a key thing,” he said.
