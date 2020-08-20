Bi-County Health Department reports 1 more COVID-19 related deaths

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of one new death and 17 new cases of COVID-19 and in the region.
Two of the new COVID-19 cases are in Franklin County, and 15 cases are in Williamson County.
There have been a total of 671 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County, including nine deaths.
Franklin County has had 271 laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19, including one death.
375 people have recovered in Williamson County and 174 people have recovered in Franklin County.
