Bi-County Health Department reports 1 more COVID-19 related deaths
By Ashley Smith | August 20, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 3:43 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of one new death and 17 new cases of COVID-19 and in the region.

Two of the new COVID-19 cases are in Franklin County, and 15 cases are in Williamson County.

There have been a total of 671 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County, including nine deaths.

Franklin County has had 271 laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19, including one death.

375 people have recovered in Williamson County and 174 people have recovered in Franklin County.

