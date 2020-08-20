BBB: Research before renting a storage unit

(KFVS) - If you are looking into renting a storage unit, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) stresses doing some careful research first because you could be putting your belongings at risk.
The BBB says they received more than 1,900 complaints in 2019 about storage units.
The top complaints were customers stating they were unable to access their storage units after paying a deposit, their belongings were damaged while in the units or items were taken from the units without their knowledge.
Other complaints included customers receiving bills after moving out of a unit and canceling their rental, belongings being held hostage until a bill was paid and items auctioned off without notification.
The BBB suggests the following in finding a trustworthy storage facility:
- Cost. To make sure you’re paying a reasonable amount, get written estimates from at least three facilities before renting. In addition to a monthly fee, costs can include storage preparation, padding, packing or transportation. There can be extra options, such as electricity, pest control or insurance. Make sure you understand due dates and any minimum time to rent or contract renewal dates.
- Size. What units are available? Is there a maximum weight limit for unit contents? Can you stack stored materials to the unit’s ceiling?
- Climate. Consider the general climate and whether your belongings could be damaged by water or mold. You may want to consider a climate-controlled unit.
- Insurance. Make sure your items are insured for theft, fire, water or other damage. You may be able to buy insurance from the storage facility or another source. Some homeowners’ policies may cover self-storage. Check with your agent.
- Safety. How is the unit secured? Does the door have a lock built in or do you need a heavy-duty padlock? Are there surveillance cameras on the property? Does the facility restrict access to renters or do strangers have access to the property? Is there an emergency phone number you can reach when the facility office is closed?
- Contract. Get everything in writing. Read and understand the contract and payment terms. Make sure the facility can get in touch with you in case there is a problem with your unit or payment.
- Access. What are the hours and any charges for accessing your unit? Is there adequate parking? How close can you park to the unit? Does the facility offer dollies or hand trucks to help you move your belongings in and out of the unit? Will your belongings fit through the doorway and inside the unit?
