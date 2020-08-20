Attempted murder charge dropped in shooting of 18-year-old in Weakley Co., Tenn.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Humbolt, Tennessee man is no longer facing charges in the shooting of an 18-year-old in Weakley County.
An attempted first degree murder charge against Malcolm Omar Lee, 18, was dropped on Wednesday, Aug. 19 in the Weakley County General Sessions Court.
According to investigators, the charge was dropped after the victim in the shooting refused to come to court and testify.
Lee was accused of shooting 18-year-old Canon Magourik on May 27.
Investigators said Magourik was shot five times through the front door of his parent’s home on the 1500 block of Union Church Road, just north of McKenzie.
He was flown to a Nashville, Tenn. hospital in critical condition.
Two other individuals have been charged in the case.
Mary Beth Lyles, 20 of Martin, has been charged with filing a false report. Lyles is accused of lying to a U.S. Marshal and of making a phone call to warn Lee police were searching for him.
Katie N. Smith, 22 of Martin, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact. The sheriff’s department said Smith gained access to the vehicle Lee was caught driving and she was a passenger in the vehicle when Lee was arrested.
