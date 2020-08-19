What you need to know Aug. 19

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The majority of the Heartland will be mostly sunny today with high temperatures in the low 80s.
There is a slight chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon in portions of western Kentucky and Tennessee.
Tonight will be cool in the low 60s to upper 50s.
Thursday will be dry and calm.
Isolated showers and storms are possible Friday and into the weekend.
Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s return by next week with increased chances for rain.
- Marion police are investigating a shooting which injured two people.
- Police in Carbondale say they’re now looking for two vehicles in connection to Monday night’s deadly shooting.
- A man is facing charges in the murder and assault of two other men in East Prairie, Mo.
- Move-in day for new students at Southeast Missouri State University gets underway this morning.
- Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate Tuesday night at the Democratic national Convention.
- Police have declared a riot in Portland amid ongoing protests over racial injustice.
- California staved off another round of rolling blackouts but faced a renewed threat Wednesday from a searing heat wave, raging wildfires and even a chance of thunderstorms and flooding in some southern areas.
- A photo seen circulating on social media shows a slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what’s acceptable and what isn’t acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy.
- The St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters is expected to speak at the Republican National Convention next week.
- The mother of the 5-year-old North Carolina boy shot and killed on Aug. 9 was not racially motivated as some have reported.
- Cape West Cinema will reopen on Friday, August 21.
