WGU Missouri grant $1 million in online access scholarships

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - WGU Missouri announced it will provide a $1 million grant for students in need of high-speed internet access through its Online Access Scholarship program.
The scholarship will cover internet installation and monthly costs for active WGU students in good standing.
The grant will also provide recipients with a refurbished laptop, complete with a webcam.
WGU said the scholarship will help provide high-speed internet for hundreds of students in Missouri and to close the digital divide.
“Lack of high-speed internet access continues to be a barrier for many Missourians who are interested in earning their degree but need the flexibility online education offers,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “Making sure students have high-speed internet and reliable devices will not only provide them with access to high-quality education from the safety of the their homes but will also set them up for success in the long run as they work to further the skills needed to advance their careers and improve their lives.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are also making the choice to study online instead of entering into a classroom.
WGU, a competency-based, online university, has more than 3,000 students currently enrolled.
According to WGU, 780,000 Missourians do not have a wired high-speed internet connection and 352,000 residents do not have access to a broadband connection at all.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) estimates 21 million Americans lack access to high-speed internet.
For more information about WGU’s Online Access Scholarship, click here.
