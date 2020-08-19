WGU Missouri grant $1 million in online access scholarships

“Lack of high-speed internet access continues to be a barrier for many Missourians who are interested in earning their degree but need the flexibility online education offers,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “Making sure students have high-speed internet and reliable devices will not only provide them with access to high-quality education from the safety of the their homes but will also set them up for success in the long run as they work to further the skills needed to advance their careers and improve their lives.”