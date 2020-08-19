Two Heartlanders place in 2020 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest

Ages 11-14 Third Place Winner "Funk Farm" Addi Jo Funk - Du Quoin, IL
By Ashley Smith | August 19, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 3:59 PM

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Two Heartlanders, Addi Jo Funk of Du Quoin, and Noah Sandage of Marion, placed in the 2020 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest.

Addi placed third in the 11 years-old to 14 years-old age bracket.

Noah placed second and third in the 15 years-old to 18 years old age bracket.

The annual contest encourages young photographers to explore and take photos that share their vision of agriculture.

There were three age-based brackets for this year’s contest: ages 8 to 10, 11 to 14, and 15 to 18. 

Each student was allowed to submit up to two photos by June 24.

Winning entries and other submissions will be featured in a 2021 calendar and used in marketing materials.

“Illinois is a proud leader in agriculture serving people all around the world,” Frerichs said. “Thank you to all the children and young adults who participated in this contest, giving us a glimpse of Illinois farms, animals, and rich culture through your eyes.”

8-10 Age Bracket Winners

  1. First Place: Neighbors Passing By, Mia Tope, Campbell, Ill.
  2. Second Place: Country Living, Lily DeAth, Indianola, Ill.
  3. Third Place: Guarding Eggs, Alison Koester, Red Bud, Ill.

11-14 Age Bracket Winners

  1. First Place: Working Dawn Till Dusk, Drew Mickey, Taylorville, Ill.
  2. Second Place: Cherish Every Sunset, Kelsea Klingenberg, Princeton, Ill.
  3. Third Place: Funk Farm, Addi Jo Funk, Du Quoin, Ill.

15-18 Age Bracket Winners

  1. First Place: Sunset over Corn Field and Grazing Cows, Tanner Mickey, Taylorville, Ill.
  2. Second Place: Beautiful Old Barn, Noah Sandage, Marion, Ill.
  3. Third Place: Soybean Crop, Noah Sandage, Marion, Ill.

