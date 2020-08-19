Two Heartlanders place in 2020 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Two Heartlanders, Addi Jo Funk of Du Quoin, and Noah Sandage of Marion, placed in the 2020 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest.
Addi placed third in the 11 years-old to 14 years-old age bracket.
Noah placed second and third in the 15 years-old to 18 years old age bracket.
The annual contest encourages young photographers to explore and take photos that share their vision of agriculture.
There were three age-based brackets for this year’s contest: ages 8 to 10, 11 to 14, and 15 to 18.
Each student was allowed to submit up to two photos by June 24.
Winning entries and other submissions will be featured in a 2021 calendar and used in marketing materials.
“Illinois is a proud leader in agriculture serving people all around the world,” Frerichs said. “Thank you to all the children and young adults who participated in this contest, giving us a glimpse of Illinois farms, animals, and rich culture through your eyes.”
8-10 Age Bracket Winners
- First Place: Neighbors Passing By, Mia Tope, Campbell, Ill.
- Second Place: Country Living, Lily DeAth, Indianola, Ill.
- Third Place: Guarding Eggs, Alison Koester, Red Bud, Ill.
11-14 Age Bracket Winners
- First Place: Working Dawn Till Dusk, Drew Mickey, Taylorville, Ill.
- Second Place: Cherish Every Sunset, Kelsea Klingenberg, Princeton, Ill.
- Third Place: Funk Farm, Addi Jo Funk, Du Quoin, Ill.
15-18 Age Bracket Winners
- First Place: Sunset over Corn Field and Grazing Cows, Tanner Mickey, Taylorville, Ill.
- Second Place: Beautiful Old Barn, Noah Sandage, Marion, Ill.
- Third Place: Soybean Crop, Noah Sandage, Marion, Ill.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.