Tonight will be the coolest night of the week

If you like it a little cooler, tonight is the night for you! Crack the windows and enjoy temperatures dipping into the 50s and lower 60 Thursday morning. Lots of sunshine expected for most of the Heartland tomorrow. A little more cloud coverage possible in parts of western Kentucky and northwestern Tennessee. Highs will be warm, but not humid. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. A better chance for scattered storms expected in our southeastern counties by Friday and Saturday.