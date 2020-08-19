Tennessee reports 26 new coronavirus deaths, more than 2,000 new cases

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have identified 2,022 new coronavirus cases and 26 additional deaths in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 137,800 cases of COVID-19 and 1,452 deaths as of Wednesday.
Of the total cases, 135,203 cases have been confirmed and 2,597 are probable. Of the total deaths, 1,412 have been confirmed and 40 are probable.
More than 1.9 million tests have been administered across the state and 99,085 patients have recovered from the virus.
Over 100 new coronavirus cases and five new virus deaths have been identified in Shelby County within the last 24 hours.
Shelby County Health Department says the county has seen a total of 25,507 cases since the pandemic hit the Mid-South about six months ago. There have been 339 deaths.
With over 21,500 people recovered, the county is now focusing on cases being reported in schools as students head back to class.
Although Shelby County Schools will be all virtual until further notice, many other school districts within the county will have students back in the classroom which increases the possibility for exposure.
Health officials are also keeping an eye on this season’s contact sports.
Shelby County Health Director Alisa Haushalter is hoping sports fans follow social distancing guidelines while attending games.
“I would challenge those of you who want to go to a football game this Friday to think ahead of time about how you’re going to social distance when you’re there,” said Haushalter in a Tuesday afternoon news conference.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.