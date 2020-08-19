Southeast Mo. State holds drive-thru move-in day for new students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Move-in day comes with mixed emotions for Southeast Missouri State University students every year, but starting school during a pandemic adds another layer to the process.
“I’m really excited. I’m nervous.” said Tabitha Davis, a new Southeast student.
Davis joined hundreds of other students as they moved into their new homes for the next year.
“I think it was easier this year. Cause last year with a bunch of helpers, it made it very crowded. And this year, it was a lot more smooth just to be doing it by ourselves,” said Luke Fowler, a sophomore at Southeast.
Along with limiting the number of people allowed, university staff ran a drive-thru to get students what they need to start the semester.
“The whole COVID thing is, uh, I guess I’m kind of used to it now, since it’s been like a few months, since March, whatever. So, I mean it was pretty, I don’t want to say normal, but it wasn’t difficult by any means,” said Chet Warnisher, a freshman at Southeast.
“Kinda weird, but at the same time, I’m just happy that I’m moving in and to get things out of the way,” said Travonje Stevenson.
“I work at Walmart, so it’s really not any different for me to be around a bunch of people, but it’s nice to be in the atmosphere,” said Davis. “If we would get shut down or anything, I’m nervous to see how that would all happen.”
Although Davis is concerned about the pandemic, there’s still the typical, first day feelings for freshman as they start a new adventure.
“You’re moving away from home, it’s a new experience, but excited too. Whole bunch of emotions right now,” said Warnisher.
Southeast’s move-in week wraps on on August 21. Classes begin on Monday, August 24.
