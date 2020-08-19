S7HD reports 17 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Johnson County: Two females 10s, two females 30s, one male 30s, one female 60s, one female 80s
- Massac County: One male 30s, one male 70s
- Pulaski County: One female 80s
- Union County: One female 10s, one female 20s, one female 30s, two males 40s, two males 70s
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 668 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
There have been 22 deaths reported by S7HD in the region.
Currently, 53 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
