Poplar Bluff, Mo. man sentenced to 32 years for assaulting law enforcement officers

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 32 years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers.
James Odell Johnson, 29, of Poplar Bluff, was sentenced to 30 years on one felony count of assaulting law enforcement officers and one felony count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, with a two-year consecutive sentence for violations of his federal supervised release.
According to court records, on July 19, 2018, federal law enforcement officers were looking for Johnson on an arrest warrant for alleged violations of the conditions of his supervised release from a previous federal conviction. The officers learned Johnson was living in a Poplar Bluff apartment.
When officers arrived at the apartment, they said a resident told them she didn’t know if Johnson was in his room or not because his bedroom door was closed. She was escorted from the building.
The marshals and other officers entered the apartment and shouted for Johnson to come out. They said he and a woman were in the bedroom at the time. Officers reached around the bathroom door, turned the doorknob to Johnson’s bedroom door and shoved it open.
At that point, they said Johnson started shooting at officers from inside the bedroom.
One officer was shot in the right forearm, one was shot in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest that stopped the round and a third officer’s protective shield was hit by a round.
Officers returned fire, but did not hit anyone in the bedroom. They withdrew to the hallway of the apartment; and eventually Johnson surrendered.
In Johnson’s bedroom, officers found and seized a Taurus, 9mm caliber pistol, and a Colt, .380 caliber pistol. They said the Taurus had an extended magazine allowing it to hold more than 30 rounds of ammunition.
During an interview, Johnson admitted that he had used the Taurus pistol to shoot at the officers.
Johnson has previous convictions for stealing in Butler County, and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.
The case was investigated by the United States Marshals Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force. United States Attorney Keith D. Sorrell handled the prosecution for the government.
