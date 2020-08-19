Plane makes emergency landing at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A plane had to make an emergency landing at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Wednesday morning, Aug. 19.
At approximately 10:15 a.m., a pilot reported to airport officials that his plane was suffering from a mechanical issue.
The alternator of the single engine Beech aircraft was not working.
The pilot was able to land the plane safely on the tarmac 15 minutes later without any further issues.
Emergency crews were on standby just in case there was problem or someone needing medical assistance.
According to the airport manager the plane will be checked over and returned to service.
