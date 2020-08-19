7 more COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson Co., Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – one in her twenties, two in their thirties, one in her fifties, and one in her sixties
- Male – one in his twenties, and one in his fifties
They are being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been 810 confirmed cases in the county, including 20 related deaths.
Nineteen individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 694 individuals.
Ninety-six active cases are currently being managed.
