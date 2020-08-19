Missouri Board of Education loosens restrictions for substitute teachers

LEOPOLD, Mo. (KFVS) - Finding enough substitutes to cover for teachers is going to be a challenge this year, according to Leopold superintendent Matt Britt.
“A lot of my substitutes that we’ve used in the past have said they don’t want to come in,” Britt said.
He said they fear getting sick and spreading the virus to their families or students.
Those fears and other concerns led the Missouri Board of Education to approve new rules allowing people to become substitute teachers more easily than before.
“You had to have 60 hours of college credit in order to receive a substitute certificate and pass a background check through the state of Missouri. With these news rules, you have to have a high school diploma or an equivalency of that and complete a 20-hour class,” Britt said.
Cheri Moll taught for 31 years and currently fills in for teachers when she’s needed. At first, Moll said she didn’t like the idea of subs with less training.
“It takes a lot of experience to be able to do that and keep the kids under control and still have some learning going on,” Moll said.
Moll hopes these new subs will be qualified to step into that role.
“When the teacher has to leave that’s very stressful on that teacher and they need to know that they’ve got somebody in the classroom that they can count on,” Moll said.
“I think there’s a good chance it’ll allow us to fulfill any openings that we have,” Britt said.
The state board of education said the emergency rule will go into effect September 2.
