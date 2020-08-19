MDC teaches Homeschool Students about Nature

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
The Missouri Department of Conservation allowed homeschool students to go creek hunting as a way to learn about Missouri’s water quality.
“It’s important for kids to get out and discover nature and immerse themselves in nature”, says Naturalist Angela Pierce. She spent her afternoon wading in a creek with students, catching and teaching them, about aquatic creatures.
“So today we want our home schooled families to understand that the creek that runs through Cape Girardeau full of life and it is a habitat and we want them to find some of these animals and hopefully find out whether it’s a healthy creek.”
Students took to the water with two very important goals in mind: to catch as many creatures as possible so the Missouri Department of Conservation can understand the area water quality. Also, to fill out a snail survey, that way they’ll know what snails, are living in our creeks.
“Whatever snails that we find in Cape Lacroix Creek today, they will be officially documented and listed as being present in Cape Girardeau County.”
Pierce says that’s why it’s important for students to get involved in outdoor activities.
“Well we all depend on a healthy environment, and we all depend on nature whether we realize it or not. So, taking a part in learning more about it allows them to take ownership in nature and help conserve it.”
For more information on the educational programs offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation at https://mdc.mo.gov/
