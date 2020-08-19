90,000 masks to be distributed to schools in 3 southeast Mo. counties

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public School Superintendent Neil Glass just picked up about 90,000 cloth masks for schools in three southeast Missouri counties.
Glass said the masks will go to 18 schools in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Bollinger Counties.
This is part of about 1.8 million masks that the State of Missouri Emergency Management Agency acquired through federal resources that will be handed out to students and staff at schools in the state.
Glass said this is a challenging time for schools and superintendents to find the best way to keep students and staff safe when they are back in the classroom.
"We're trying to work with our local health departments to do what's best for the health and safety of our students," Glass said. "That's the bottom line. And if masks are going to prevent these students from catching COVID-19, then we're going to be wearing the masks."
Glass said Cape Public Schools will keep about 8,000 of the 90,000 masks. He said they will be used for when students or staff forget to bring their own and they need one for the day and keep.
The 8,000 masks equate to about two masks per person.
