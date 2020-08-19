Heartland winery closes indefinitely due to pandemic

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Barrens Winery in Perryville, Missouri announced it has closed its doors indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The owners said the decision was made with a heavy heart.
In a Facebook post, the owners said they have struggled with the decision to fight for their business or to keep guests and employees safe.
The owners said they are going to let the pandemic run its course while they try to figure out what to do next.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.