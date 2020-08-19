Graves Co. reports 10 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | August 19, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 4:40 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported ten more COVID-19 cases on August 19.

  • A Graves County resident in her teens tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
  • A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
  • A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
  • A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
  • A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
  • A Graves County resident in his 70′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at the hospital.
  • A Graves County resident in her 50′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
  • A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
  • A Graves County resident in his 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
  • A Graves County resident in his 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.

There have been 601 confirmed cases in the county.

