Graves Co. reports 10 more COVID-19 cases

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported ten more COVID-19 cases on August 19.
- A Graves County resident in her teens tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in his 70′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at the hospital.
- A Graves County resident in her 50′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in his 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
There have been 601 confirmed cases in the county.
