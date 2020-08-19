Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 12 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The briefing will be held at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.
On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,740 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 27 additional deaths.
Some of the newly reported deaths include a Jefferson County woman in her 80s, a Jefferson County resident in their 90s and a Perry County man in his 80s.
Currently, 209,594 Illinoisans have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 7,782 deaths.
A total of 3,439,272 individuals have been tested for the virus in Illinois.
