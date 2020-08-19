Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
On Tuesday, Gov. Beshear announced that the White House listed 20 Kentucky counties in the “red” zone for the week of Aug. 8-14. This means these counties have a COVID-19 positivity rate of 10 percent or higher.
Three Heartland counties were on the red zone list, they include Calloway, Hickman and Fulton.
Dozens more Kentucky counties are in the “yellow” zone, which is 5-10 percent positivity rate.
The Heartland counties in the “yellow” zone include Graves and Marshall.
“If you add the red and the yellow counties, you are close to if not over 50% of an entire state,” the governor said. “That’s exactly the reason that we took the actions on bars and restaurants and reduced gatherings to 10 or fewer, Dr. (Deborah) Birx said we have to do it statewide. She said, ‘I can hand you this report, but when you have this many counties that are in the red and the yellow zone, you have statewide community spread that is uncontrolled – uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.’ That doesn’t mean we can’t get it under control, it just means it takes some time and we have to be patient.”
The Kentucky Department of Public Health announced there were 627 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 12 additional deaths. An 89-year-old Graves County man was one of the 12 who lost their battle with the virus.
Currently, 40,299 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kentucky, which includes 830 deaths and 9,223 recoveries.
Approximately 770,382 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
